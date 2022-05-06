Obituary: Dane ‘Keith’ Payton, 71, Boston

Dane “Keith” Payton, 71, of Boston, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. He was born Oct. 30, 1950, a retired forklift driver for G.E, and a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a member of Moose Lodge 2408, an avid golfer, hunter, fisher, and outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Perry Payton and Hazel Cox; and one sister, Diane Sorrell.

He is survived by one daughter, Stacy Wheat of Russell Springs; one son, Wesley Payton of Glendale; six siblings, Sonny Payton, Larry Payton, Pam Hill, Ricky Payton, Dean Tracy Cox, and Scott Cox; eight grandchildren, Whitney Wheat-Brown, Cody Wheat, Ashley Ford, Ethan Wheat, Landon Parkerson, Kinsley Parkerson, Briana Payton, and Kalijo Payton; and one great-grandchild, Caden Wheat.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the funeral home with military honors at 3 p.m.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

