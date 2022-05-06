Obituary: Robert Earl ‘Bob’ Coy, 63, Leitchfield

Robert Earl “Bob” Coy, 63, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee. He was born Aug. 17, 1958, in Bardstown, the son of the late Earl and Emily Irvin Coy.

ROBERT EARL “BOB” COY

He was an Industrial Maintenance Supervisor for both Jim Beam and Makers Mark. He served as an Electrical Program Instructor at ECTC for 10 years and was a former fire chief with the Boston Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, caring for his Corvette and scuba diving. He was a National Corvette Museum Member, a member of the Dunavan Masonic Lodge #292 in Boston and a member of the First Baptist Church of Leitchfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Schlosser Coy of Leitchfield; two daughters, Renee Shannon (Carl) of Bardstown and Halee Smith (Adam) of Leitchfield; one sister, Cindy Prentice (Jimmy) of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Brendan Shannon, Faith Shannon, Jack, Johnston-Smith, Lily Johnston-Smith, Landry Johnston-Smith and Hattie Johnston-Smith; two honorary granddaughters, Abby Schlosser and Callie Schlosser; one nephew, Michael Prentice (Kaitlyn) of Elizabethtown; one great-nephew and a great-niece.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Kara Grey Anderson officiating. Burial is in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.

A Masonic Service is 6 pwill be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday (May 6, 2022) at Dermitt Funeral Home.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2022, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2022, at the funeral home with a 6 p.m. Masonic service.

The Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.

