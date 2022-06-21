Nelson County NAACP branch 3rd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet is June 25th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 20, 2022 — The Nelson County Branch NAACP #3106 will hold their 3rd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at St. Monica Parish Community Hall, 407 South Third Street, Bardstown.

The banquet is a fundraising event to continue the scholarship fund that assists graduating seniors further their education and to promote fairness throughout our community.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized and community service awards will be presented. There will be live and silent auction items, a locally inspired menu and motivational speakers.

Tickets are $45.00. Contact Sharon Shanks 502-507-3201, Darlene Croom 502-294-9639, Pat Hart 502-460-0650, or Bryan Rogers 502-203-2334.

