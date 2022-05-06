Obituary: Thomas Roy ‘Tommy’ Wathen, 78, Bardstown

Thomas Roy “Tommy” Wathen, 78, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Leo and Helen Clements Wathen. He was a former employee of Jim Beam Distillery. He loved to dance and liked to tinker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Ballard and Flo Hobbs; and seven brothers, Joseph Leo “Sonny” Wathen Jr., Jerry Wathen, Donnie Wathen, Billy Wathen, Jimmy Wathen, Mike Wathen and Harold Wathen.

He is survived by three sisters, Lois Ballard and Martha Bickett, both of Bardstown and Maggie (Joe) Deviney of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation was chosen by the family with private burial at a later date. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

