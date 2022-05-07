Rep. Chad McCoy withdraws as candidate days before start of primary early voting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 6, 2022 — With 6 days to go before the start of early voting in the May 17th primary election, state Rep. Chad McCoy has officially withdrawn as a candidate for 50th District state representative.

CHAD MCCOY

The Nelson County Gazette received confirmation by email from the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office at 5:29 p.m. Friday, May 6th.

Election watchers have been waiting for McCoy’s formal withdrawal since the Legislative Research Commission announced April 14th that McCoy would retire from the legislature when his current term ends Dec. 31, 2022.

While McCoy said he planned to withdraw as a candidate, the longer he waited the more people questions if he was actually going to withdraw. McCoy has raised no campaign funds nor spent any; in fact, he had contributed financially to Trey Bradley’s campaign for 50th District state representattive.

On a special Friday edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show that aired earlier today, candidate Bradley said he had hoped McCoy would have withdrawn from the race by now.

The longer he delayed withdrawing, the more questions it raised, Bradley said, adding that it was huring his campaign.

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom confirmed earlier this week that unless McCoy formally withdrew from the race, he would in fact remain a valid candidate on the primary ballot.

McCoy’s withdrawal will mean that polling locations — incluidng early voting that starts Thursday, May 12th at the public library — will all have signs reminding voters that votes cast for McCoy will not be counted.

Votes that are cast for McCoy will not only be disregarded, they will also take away votes from either Bradley or his primary opponent, Candy Massaroni.

EARLY VOTING. Three days of early voting take place 8 a.m. tor p.m. starting next Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Nelson County Public Library.

There is no early voting on Monday, May 16th, and polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Primary Election Day, May 17, 2022.

The county has consolidated and reduced the number of voting locations in the county. Households affected by the changes were sent postcards explaining the polling location changes. If you have questions about where to vote, contact County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom’s office, (502), 348-1820.

