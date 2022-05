NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, May 7, 2022 — Trey Bradley, one of the Republican candidates for 50th District state representative, was interviewed Friday, May 6, 2022, on the air with WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks.” Bradley talked about the race and his qualifications to serve the 50th District as state representative. Running time: 43 minutes, 9 seconds.

