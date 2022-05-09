Obituary: Marilyn Cash Flanagan, 71, Hodgenville

Marilyn Cash Flanagan, 71, of Hodgenville, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born in Fancy Farm to the late Irvin and Anna Margaret Neel Cash. She was a Catholic by faith. She retired from the Bell South telephone company. She was a loving lady and wife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Beth Cash; and one brother, Tim Cash.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 10 years, Dayne Flanagan of Hodgenville; one sister, Kathy Morrison of Hodgenville; three brothers, Joseph Irvin (Sandi) Cash Jr. of Byhalia, Miss.issippi, Rodney (Celia) of Castaic California, and Andy Cash of Paducah, Kentucky, one sister, Kathy Morrison of Hodgenville, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with the families wishes cremation was chosen.

There will be a service at a later date in Fancy Farm, Kentucky in the St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 N. Lincoln Blvd Hodgenville Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.

-30-