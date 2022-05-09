Obituary: Michael Sam Tornatore, 71, Bardstown

Michael Sam Tornatore, 71, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 6, 1951, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Sam S. and Virginia A. Stroaf Tornatore. He was a former lab technician manager for a company in Tennessee. He liked working outside in the yard and going to the gym. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Pete Tornatore.

He is survived by his former wife and special friend, Sherry Wisdom Tornatore of Bardstown.

His wishes for cremation were followed and there will be no visitation or service.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

