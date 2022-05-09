Obituary: Barbara Jean Bittinger Hardin, 75, Bardstown

Barbara Jean Bittinger Hardin, 75, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Nelson County. She was a retired nurse and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

BARBARA JEAN BITTINGER HARDIN

She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Joseph Daniel Lee “Curly” Hall; her husband, William Lee Hardin III; one sister, Deborah Holznagel; and one brother, David Bittinger.

She is survived by six children, Donna Jean (Butch Keene) Thompson, B. J. (Sandy) Hardin, David S. Litton, Taylor L. Gilbert, Megan C. Martin, and Heather (Jacob Redman) Martin; four sisters, Brenda Crady, Linda Hayes, Sandy Gonzales, and Caroline Webb; one brother, Randy Curtsinger; four grandchildren, Jeanna Marie Thompson, Johnathan Eugene (Tiffany) Thompson, Dakota Edelen, and Brent Edelen; several great-grandchildren; one niece, Melissa Martin; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Wednesday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-