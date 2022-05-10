Obituary: James Joseph ‘Jim’ Miskell Jr. 88, Bardstown

James Joseph “Jim” Miskell Jr. 88, of Bardstown, died peacefully at his home Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was born April 9, 1934, in Scranton, Pa., to the late James Joseph and Marjorie Sammon Miskell Sr.

After graduating from West Side High School in Scranton he enlisted in the Navy. He served four years as a radar man and was honorably discharged in July 1957. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Scranton in 1960. After graduation he worked for the New York City Health Department for a year and then found employment at TIAA-CREF in New York City where he worked until retiring as a vice president in charge of major medical and disability. He and his wife then moved to Bardstown where he became cantor at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Greenbrier and at Immaculate Conception Church in Culvertown. He enjoyed acting and singing in Bardstown Community Theater and with Young Hearts Theater in Louisville until unable to do so.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Karmazin Miskell; one daughter, Ann Rossi; three sons, Jerry (Annemarie) Miskell, Paul Miskell, and Greg (Melissa) Miskell; two sisters, Jackie Ferraro and Patricia Paff; three brothers, William Miskell, Michael Miskell and John Miskell; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Rossi, Anthony Rossi, Jaimie Rossi Granquist, Alex Miskell, Erin Miskell, Ryan Miskell and Jacob Miskell; two great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Basilica St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Monday prayer serivce.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Nelson County or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

