Nelson County Jail Logs — May 1-9, 2022



Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Morday, May 9, 2022

Larry Nicholas Lawson, 30, Owensboro, serving parole violation warrant; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on license plate; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seat belts. Booked at 6:08 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Joseph Darren Bartley, 40, Loretto, speeding, 15 mph over the limit; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; no registration receipt; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); operating on a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Booked at 8:50 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Joseph Benjamin McGee, 40, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Booked at 10:13 p.m., Sunday, May 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, May 7, 2022

﻿

Christopher Devon Osbourn, 23, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to illuminate head lamps. Booked at 1:46 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Terri Mae Wood, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $240 cash. Booked at 6:18 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, May 6, 2022

Zamora Antonio Vilchiz, 34, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022.

Cole Jacob Chesser, 27, Williamsburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:02 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022.

Amanda Gale Burgin, 31, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022.

Michael Chadwick Burgan, 38, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts). Bond total is $2,000 cash. Booked at 10:59 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Lechrisha Nicole Hall, 36, Frankfort, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; theft by deception, include cold checks. No bond listed. Booked at 4:56 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Wayne Stratton, 38, 40601, theft by deception, include cold checks $1000 to $10,000; theft by deception, include cold checks, $500 to $1,000; criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree. Booked at 4:46 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

﻿

Thursday, May 5, 2022

﻿

Russell Dewayne Jeffires, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,173 cash. Booked at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Scott Callahan, 34, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,200 cash. Booked at 7:19 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Roseanne Lee Woolett, 43, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 6:37 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Heather J.C. Bell, 37, 40008, probation violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:48 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Dawn Marie Walker, 37, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:07 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Charles Anthony Broadus, 50, 40008, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of synthetic drugs. No bond listed. Booked at 2:16 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Mike Edward Simmons, 34, Brooks, contempt of court. Booked at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Philip Lee Scott-Whitlow, 28, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Tyler Lyday, 27, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Thomas Bradshaw, 34, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Terry Todd, 30, Boston, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Andrew Barton, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $25,300 cash. Booked at 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Ashley Hiller, 34, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Deshawn Graham, 18, Bardstown, robbery, first-degree; assault, first-degree. Booked at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lanora Katherine Hoskins, 22, Muldraugh, possession of a controlled substance. Booked at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Steven Simpson, 35, Taylorsville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Ray Antoine Calbert, 45, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

﻿

Monday, May 2, 2022

Joseph Benjamin McGee Jr., 40, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:49 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stephen Joseph Kyle, 29, Madisonville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $1,500. Booked at 4:14 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Christopher Glen Evans, 44, Bloomfield, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:47 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Jonathan Daniel Ball, 25, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:34 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Alex Nichoulas Smith, 31, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022.

Truman Kelly Frost, 41, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:45 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Douglas Chapman, 46, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 10:56 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Harley Evans Cox, 34, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, third-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 4:05 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, May 1, 2022

﻿

Jonathan Charles Mattingly, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

﻿

John Wesley Scott Monin, 38, Bardstown, menacing; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; criminal trespass, first-degree. Bond is $1,000 surety. Booked at 7:39 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwight Kevin Martin, 52, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 5:09 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Domonic Dale Davis, 30, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto ($1,000 to less than $10,000). No bond listed. Booked at 3:57 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-