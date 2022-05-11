Obituary: Richard Horrell ‘Dick’ Mahoney, 80

Richard Horrell “Dick” Mahoney, 80, died peacefully in his sleep Dec. 24, 2021. He was born Aug. 29, 1941, in New Haven to the late, Kent and Mary Dawson Mahoney. He grew up in New Haven with his sister, Dorothy Ann, and four brothers, Ken, Jim, Joe, and Bill.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for several major corporations traveling all over the world throughout his career. He dove for sunken treasure with Mel Fisher, he rode with cattle ranchers in Marfa, Texas, did logging with balloons in Oregon, provided costal surveillance with aerostats in the Florida Keys and in spite of all that, his heart was always with his family in Kentucky.

He loved his family, Kentucky, Jesus, the outdoors, campfires, climbing trees, basketball, archery, Westerns, the Lone Ranger and fixing things. He was one of the most kind, gentle, nice, funny and hardworking people you would ever want to know. He was an amazing man who I called “the best Dad ever”. He is deeply loved and deeply missed.

He was married to Lee Dawson Mahoney from 1965 until her passing in 2016.

He is survived by one daughter, Theresa Houser (David) of Odessa, Fla.; one sister, Dorothy Ann; three sisters-in-law, Martha Ann, Allie and Kay; and two grandchildren, Jack Houser and Megan Houser, both of Odessa, Fla.;

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturdday, May 14, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, with a prayer service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. The graveside service follows in the church cemetery.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

