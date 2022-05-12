Obituary: Elbert Stallings Jr., 78, Cox’s Creek

Elbert Stallings Jr., 78, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Norton Women and Children Hospital. He was born May 30, 1943, in Cox’s Creek. He retired from General Electric after 25 years, and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Dora Stallings Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Stallings of Cox’s Creek; two daughters, Ann LeMaster of Indiana and Michelle (Rusty) Paver of Ohio; three sisters, Judy (Larry) Marks of Bloomfield, Martha Hardin of New Haven and Reba (Mike) Kidwell of Bardstown; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The memorial service is noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in St. Gregory Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

