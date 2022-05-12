Obituary: Elizabeth Rose Mayer, 79, formerly of Bardstown

Elizabeth Rose Mayer, 79, formerly of Bardstown, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was born Aug. 11, 1942, in Bardstown to the late George Edward and Mary Therese Mudd Filiatreau. She was a stay-at-home mother to her six children. She enjoyed feeding birds and playing tennis. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff where she volunteered for many years and played guitar for mass.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Anthony “Jim” Mayer; and three brothers, Tom Filiatreau, George Filiatreau and Deacon Sam Filiatreau.

She is survived by four daughters, Deborah (Glenn) Just, Suzanne (Harold) Gilbert, Amy Andujar, and Heather (Rodney) Chancey; two sons, Tim (Victoria) Mayer and Anthony (Jana) Mayer; six sisters, Carolyn Crepps, Joyce (Joe) Edelen, Sue (Bobby) Smith, Alice (Jim) Pigram, Anne (Sam) Riley and Jeanette (David) Stephens; three brothers, Charlie(Paula) Filiatreau, Nazaire(Jeannie) Filiatreau, and Jack (Debra) Filiatreau; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen and Deacon Joe Calbert officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Parkinson Disease Foundation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

