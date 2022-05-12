Bardstown businessman honored by Scouts for ‘unselfish service’ to his community

Tim Hutchins, right,

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 12, 2022 — Bardstown businessman Tim Hutchins was honored earlier this week by the Lincoln Heritage Council of the Boy Scouts of America by being awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award.

Hutchins was one of several who were honored by the Lincoln Heritage Council for his “leadership and unselfish service to youth and adults” in his family, church and community.

Hutchins said he had been helping the scouts with fundraising, and never expected to receive an award.

“I do these things to help these groups out, not for the public recognition,” he said.

