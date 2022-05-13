Video: Bradford & Brooks talk with David Avis, 3rd District magistrate candidate

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 13, 2022 — David Avis, a Democrat seeking the office of 3rd District Nelson Fiscal Court magistrate, was the guest on the Wednesday, May 11, 2022 edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. David is facing off in the May 17th primary against fellow Democrat David Call for the right to face off with the winning Republican in November for the 3rd District seat on Nelson Fiscal Court. Running time: 42 minutes, 42 seconds.

-30-