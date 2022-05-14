Video: Bradford & Brooks interview Candy Massaroni, state representative candidate
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Friday, May 13, 2022 — Candy Massaroni, one of the two Republicans on the May primary ballot for 50th District state representative, was the studio guest Friday on a special edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show.
The winner of the Tuesday primary between Massaroni and Trey Bradley will be the next state representative to represent Nelson County in the Kentucky General Assembly.
-30-