Nelson County Jail Logs — May 10-14, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Carlos Juadhlope Martinez, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Joseph Perry Jr., 36, Louisville, speeding, 25 mph over the limit; driving on a DUI suspended license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; non-payment of fines. Bond is $1,643 cash. Booked at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Keith Lamont Ellery Jr., 21, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kevin Scott Wales, 50, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $105 cash. Booked at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Justin Ryan Smith, 32, Bardstown, prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond listed. Booked at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Mary Mehgan Lott, 37, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Brian Lee Shelby Cox, 22, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Justin Wayne Etheridge, 22, Bardstown, contempt of court; frame obscuring lettering or decal on license plate; driving on a DUI suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of synthetic drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total Is $11,323 cash. Booked at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022,, by the Kentucky State Police.

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Bryant Matthew Stone, 27, Bowling Green, improper lane usage; operating on a suspended operators license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession controlled substance; trafficking in controlled substance; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. menacing; non-payment of fines (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total $4,338. Booked at 1:03 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Claude Owen McMakin, 33, Bloomfield, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond total is $9,500 cash. Booked at 7:14 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Vincent Sherlock, 45, North Augustus, N.C., failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:54 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Daniel Sheppard, 30, Lexington, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol). Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, May 13, 2022

Jacob Alexander Wickstrom, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 8:09 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Belinda Gail Johnson, 50, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 4:55 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022.

Santos Xolpop, 34, Springfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); obstructed vision. No bond listed. Booked at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Eustaquio Maravilla Jr., 44, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:55 p.m.

Friday, May 13, 2022.

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Dustin Clifford Hall, 27, Boston, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 5:06 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tremond Leshon Wade, 24, Bardstown, robbery, first-degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Rochelle Bischoff, 30, 40107, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 11:56 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

