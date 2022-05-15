Video: Hutchins responds Friday to apparent political attacks by proxy

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, May 15, 2022 — Timi Hutchins, a Republican candidate in the race for Nelson County Judge Executive, took time late Friday to respond to a series of allegations he was hit with earlier the same day in a radio broadcast by Pete Trzop and Esther McCune. The duo spent most of their 30-minutes of air time attacking Hutchins, calling him “xenophobic” and repeating old claims that Hutchins attempted to use broaster chicken as a bribe for Trzop to drop out of an earlier race for county judge-executive.

In his previously scheduled radio broadcast later that Friday, Hutchins took time to respond to some of the claims. Running time: 31:42 seconds.