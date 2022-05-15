Obituary: Brian D. Huntt, 43, Bardstown
Brian D. Huntt, 43, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 24, 1979, in Bardstown. He was a self-employed construction worker. He loved fishing, hunting, baseball, and especially his children.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jo Ann Huntt; his father, Ricky Dale Westling; and his paternal grandmother, Mary Jo Westling.
He is survived by three children, Sydney Reiter, Kaydance Huntt, and Kamden Huntt of Barsdtown; his parents, Deborah and Terry Peake, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Brandon (Jessica) Huntt and Damon Huntt, both of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Marshall Adkins officiating. Cremation will follow the services.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go toward his services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-