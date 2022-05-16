Obituary: Joseph Arthur Greenwell, 95, Lebanon

Joseph Arthur Greenwell, 95, of Lebanon, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1926, in St. Francis. He was a retired employee of GE appliance Park with 25 years of service. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a World War II veteran having served in the Philippines. He enjoyed telling jokes and stories, giving people nicknames, playing cards and listening to country music. He repaired lawnmowers and tillers for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Catherine Greenwell (Dec. 8, 2009); one daughter-in-law, Karen Greenwell; two grandchildren; his parents, Leo and Mary Elizabeth Mattingly Greenwell; three sisters, Lyla Cahoe, Viola Seward Hagan and Ruth Dant Adams; and four brothers, Joseph Lee, William Francis, Joseph Earl and John Edward Greenwell.

Survivors include three daughters, Faye Ballard of Bardstown, Barbara Greenwell and Jackie Rogers, both of Lebanon; two sons, Gary Greenwell (Betty) and Terry Greenwell, both of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon with burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick where military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Dennis May.

The funeral and prayer service will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Pallbearers are Joe Greenwell, Dan Greenwell, Scott Greenwell, Dylan Greenwell, Chris Leedom and Brad Wheatley.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

