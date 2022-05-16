Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 15, 2022

James Jackson Manning, 29, Hodgenville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a defaced firearm; failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts). Bond is $30,100 cash. Booked at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Abby Nicole Day, 33, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear; failure to wear seat belts; no operators license; license to be in possession. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Eugene Martin, 37, Boston, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 5:29 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-