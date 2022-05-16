View the sample ballot before heading out to cast your vote on Election Day

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 16, 2022 — Nelson County voters will have their final chance to vote in the May primary election tomorrow, May 17, 2022.

The ballot shown below includes both Republican and Democrat races. Only the races the voter is eligible to vote on will be show on their individual ballot.

Early voting took place the past three days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nelson County Public Library. The public library will also be a countywide voting center that will be open to serve voters who live anywhere in Nelson County.

Voters also have the option to vote at their polling location nearer their home.

If you aren’t sure where your polling place is located, contact the office of Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom at (502) 348-1820.