Obituary: Gary Robert Cambron, 59, Springfield

Gary Robert Cambron, 59, of St. Rose-Lebanon Rd. in Springfield, died at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

GARY ROBERT CAMBRON

He is survived by his wife, Pam Harmon Cambron; two sisters, Joyce Cambron of Lexington and Carol (Joe) Mattingly of St. Francis; six brothers, Ronnie (Vivian) Cambron, Ruben Cambron, Frankie (Joanie) Cambron, Joe (Carolyn) Cambron and Tom (Rhonda) Cambron, all of Springfield and Bill (Janice) Cambron of Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and 7-9:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022,, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

