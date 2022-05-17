Obituary: Lindsey Rebecca Edwards, 48, Lebanon Junction

Lindsey Rebecca Edwards, 48, of Lebanon Junction, died Friday, May 13, 2022, in Elizabethtown. She was born May 21, 1973, in Louisville to her parents, David Boyd and Judith Gail Whitaker Scott. She was a graduate of the University of Louisville and a member of Faith Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Michael W. Colburn; and her grandparents, Clarence and Mildred Whitaker.

Survivors include one daughter, Bethany Ann Orr; two sons, Phillip Andrew Edwards and Caleb Aaron Edwards; two brothers, David B. Scott, Jr. and Craig Colburn; and several nieces and nephews, including David Ezekiel Scott, Nathaniel Boyd Scott, Cassie Colburn, Crystal Colburn and Mikey Colburn.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Dan Garber officiating. Burial is in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and after 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with arrangements.

