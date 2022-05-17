Obituary: Maxine Lois Healey, 86, Rineyville

Maxine Lois Healey, 86, of Rineyville, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born March 9, 1936 in New Haven, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Healey; and her parents, James and Edith Banta Sipe.

She is survived by four children, Douglas Healey (Mary Lynn), Jeffrey Healey (Lindsey Miller) of Elizabethtown, Mark Healey (Sharon) of Bardstown and Teresa Dalton (John) of Shertz, Texas; one brother, Tom Sipe of Indiana; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. The graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

