Obituary: Vianna Norman, 95, Cox’s Creek

Vianna Norman, 95, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at her home. She was born April 17, 1927, in Haddex. She was a former waitress at Kuntz Restaurant and a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Susie Miller; and three sisters; and six brothers.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Norman; two sons, Ronnie (Jamie) Coulter and Ricky Wayne (Janelle) Coulter; three grandchildren, Rick, Crystal and Tyler; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Lebanon Junction with Bro. Michael Nalley officiating. Burial is in the Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

