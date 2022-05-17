Obituary: Codi Michael Wayne Cramer, 28, Bardstown

v died Monday, May 16, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Aug. 21, 1993, in Louisville.

CODI MICHAEL WAYNE CRAMER

He was preceded in death by his uncle Dennis Cramer.

He is survived by his mother, Nikki (Chris Keown) Cramer of Bardstown; his father, Brad Byrd of Chaplin; one sister, Madi Byrd of Bardstown; and best friend, Josh Proctor of Bardstown.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-