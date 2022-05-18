Obituary: Max Gerald Edllin, 74, New Haven

Max Gerald Edllin, 74, of New Haven, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home in New Haven surrounded by his family. He was born May 11, 1948, in Hodgenville to the late Gordon and Leona Anderson Gilkey Edlin. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

MAX GERALD EDLIN

He was a deputy sheriff for Larue County and also part owner and operator of Edlin Trucking. He was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church in Lyon Station.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon Kay Florence Edlin of New Haven; two sons, Joe Paul (Reva) Edlin of Hodgenville, and Jesse (Tina) Edlin of New Haven; one brother Merle (Judy) Edlin of Hodgenville; two grandchildren, Hayden Edlin and Matthew LinsFord; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with Bro. Nathan Housley officiating. Burial is in River View Cemetery in New Haven with full military honors.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-