Obituary: Gordie Raymond Miles, 63, Lebanon

Gordie Raymond Miles, 63, of Lebanon, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 21, 1959, in Marion County. He formerly lived in Louisville and was employed as a stagehand.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Leon and Mary Josephine Hornback Miles; two sisters, Rita Faye Graham and Darlene O’Bryan; and six brothers, Leon, Melvin, Sammy, Tommy, Graves and Marion Miles.

Survivors include one sister, Deverial Livers of Lebanon; three brothers, Johnny Miles (Diane) of Louisville, Bernard Miles (Rosalind) of Lebanon and Danny Miles (Jackie) of New Haven.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Joseph R. Dant. The prayer service and funeral will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

