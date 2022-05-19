Nelson County Jail Logs — May 16-18, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 16, 2022

Travis Wayne Cundiff, 42, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 10:42 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Benjamin Scott Tomlin, 29, Bardstown, distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. No bond listed. Booked at 1:31 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Nichols Drury, 31, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI suspended license; no seat belts. No bond listed. Booked at 3 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtney Brooke Cissell, 29, New Haven, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 8:57 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Scott Miller, 46, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond listed. Booked at 9:21 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Corey Lewis, 28, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:34 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Alex Terry Todd, 30, Boston, contempt of court (juvenile public offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Philip Lee Scott-Whitlow, 28, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Darren Bartley, 40, license to be in possession; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. No bond listed. Booked at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Duane Rice, 32, Bardstown, trafficking in stolen vehicles or vehicle parts; receiving stolen propeerty from $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond total is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lanora Katherine Hoskins, 22, Muldraugh, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael James Murphy, 44, Chaplin, theft by deception or disposition, auto, $500 or more but less than $1,000. No bond listed. Booked at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Rae Griffin, 41, Stanford, flagrant non-support. Bond is $55,000 cash. Booked at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Amber Sue Nicole Gritton, 29, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Joseph Andrew Huston, 28, Bloomfield, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). No bond listed. Booked at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Perry Kapri White, 19, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnie James King, 46, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no insurance; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Merttay Peregri Robertson, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Nathan Cox, 36, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tabatha Carol Goodner, 38, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chelsie Marie Dalton, 23, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Eugene Humphrey, 39, Mount Washington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-