Obituary: Judith ‘Judy’ Boone Medley, 80, Bardstown

Judith “Judy” Boone Medley, 80, of Bardstown, formerly of Springfield, died at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Medley and Staci Abell, both of Bardstown; two sons, Tony Medley of Lebanon and Michael (Jess) Medley of Bardstown; one brother, Teddy (Marylyn) Boone of Springfield; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, and 7-9:15 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-