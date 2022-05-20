Two additional Tiger juniors selected to attend Govenor Scholar’s Program

From left, Bardstown High School juniors Carson King and Kaylin Stone were selected for the Governor’s Scholar Program.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 19, 2022 — Bardstown High School is proud to announce that two more juniors have been selected to attend the 2022 Governor’s Scholars Program.

Congratulations are in order for Carson King and Kaylin Stone. Carson and Kaylin will join fellow tigers Noah Brown, Dakota Hocker, Jin Kobayashi and Layla Unseld at the Governor’s Scholar Program this summer.

The Governor’s Scholars Program is a five-week summer residential program for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who are rising seniors. The Program originated in 1983 as a result of Kentucky leaders’ concern that the state’s “best and brightest” were leaving the Commonwealth to pursue educational and career opportunities elsewhere without fully understanding the potential of their talents at home. The Program’s mission is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders. Students who are selected attend the Program without charge.

Nearly 2,000 applications are received at the state level each year, with approximately 1,000 students selected to attend. In order to participate in the Program, students must be nominated by their districts to enter at the state level. To be accepted into this program is a high honor.

Selection for the Program is highly competitive. In addition to an academic profile that includes difficulty of course load, GPA, and at least one standardized test score, the application requires an outline of all extracurricular activities, volunteer service, and employment history. A teacher recommendation, which includes both a quantitative evaluation and qualitative descriptions of the student’s performance and potential, is an additional component, along with a community recommendation, which shows how a student performs in a community setting beyond the high school. The final component of the application is an original writing entry.

-30-