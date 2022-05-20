Obituary: Arthur David Glikin, 63, Elizabethtown

Arthur David Glikin, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, May 17, 2022, at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville with his wife Rebecca at his side. He was a brave soldier until the end, fighting cancer and lupus. Despite the odds, he remained positive and recently told Rebecca, “If we lose this battle, always know I am thrilled about our lives together.”

ARTHUR DAVID GLIKIN

He was born in Passaic, N.J., May 14, 1959. He was the oldest child of Barry and Madeline Glikin. He was a 1977 graduate of Colonia High School, Colonia, N.J., and a 1981 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY. He was a resident graduate of the U.S. Army War College, Command & General Staff College, and Army Management Staff College; and held a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Western Kentucky University. He was a lifelong Mason and a qualified Army parachutist.

He retired at the rank of colonel in October 2010 after 29 years of service, and later from federal civilian service as the chief, Resource Programs Branch, Human Resources Command, Fort Knox. As a soldier and civil servant, he served in numerous operations research/systems analysis and financial management positions and received numerous awards to include the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service Medal. He was well-known in the Pentagon where he loved working.

His greatest achievement, however, was being a devoted husband to Rebecca; a wonderful son, son-in-law, brother, and uncle; a loyal friend; and a person of utmost integrity. He prided himself in providing honest answers to hard questions. In retirement, he enjoyed following the stock market, mastering financial and data software programs, watching college sports, and playing The Godfather movie trilogy endlessly. He also took great pleasure in phone calls with his best friends, pizza and wine nights with Rebecca, and preparing breakfast or dinner for company.

He was preceded in death by his father Barry Glikin; and mother-in-law, Dora Parish.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Rebecca Parish-Glikin of Elizabethtown; his mother, Madeline Glikin of Carbondale, Ill.; one sister, Helene Glikin of Carbondale, Ill.; one brother, Leonard Glikin of Rahway, N.J.; four sisters-in-law, Barbara Greer and JoAnn (Bob) Love, both of Elizabethtown, Darlene (William) Beam and Linda Parish, both of Bardstown; one brother-in-law, George (Linda Dean) Parish of Shelbyville; one nephew, Brendan Glikin of Rahway, N.J.; seven additional nephews and nieces, their spouses and children.

The funeral is noon Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central, Radcliff.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, the Lupus Foundation of America, or to an animal shelter of your choice.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangments.

