Radcliff social worker is featured speaker at NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet in June

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 19, 2022 — Nelson County Branch NAACP President Jeff Stone has announced that the featured speaker for this year’s Freedom Fund Banquet is Catina Haynes from Radcliff. Haynes is a John Maxwell Certified speaker, trainer, and coach. She more than 20 years of experience in the social work profession, including crisis management, case management and patient care.

CATINA HAYES

She completed her undergraduate studies at Rust College and her Master’s Degree at the University of Louisville. She is the founder and owner of Moving Forward Consulting and Coaching. She is passionate about coaching, mentoring, and training individuals and organizations in the areas of leadership, professional and personal growth.

She is a member of the Radcliff Rotary Club. She serves as a board member for the Spring Haven Domestic Violence Shelter and Girl’s United. In addition, she is an active member of her church, Heritage International Christian Church, where she has been serving in many ministries for over twenty-five years.

She is married to Reginald V. Haynes, a retired U.S. Army veteran. The couple are the parents of three children and grandparents of three grandsons.

“She is a dynamic and energetic personality, said NAACP member and past president Bill Sheckles. “Our theme of “The Life, The work, and The Fight”, fits right in line with her passion.”

The Freedom Fund Banquet is Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Monica Parish Community Hall. Tickets are available by calling Sharon Shanks (502) 507-3201, Bryan Rogers (502) 203-2334, Darlene Croom (502) 294-9639, or Patricia Hart (502) 460-0650.

-30-