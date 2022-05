NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 19, 2022 –– National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet June 6th 11:00 am at 200 Jim Owen Dr Elizabethtown. Venus Comette, Executive Director of the Community Health Clinic, will speak. The chapter will collect items of need for the clinic as our 2022 service project. All retired federal employees are invited. POC Sharon Crady 270-832-8857.

-30-