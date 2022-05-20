Search results in recovery of stolen items, drugs at Whitesides Road home

RANDALL SCOTT MILLER

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 19, 2022 — An investigation into local thefts led detectives to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at a home at 1275 Whitesides Road in Cox’s Creek on Monday, May 16, 2022.

During the search, detectives located a stolen vehicle and a trailer, as well as a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia, resulting in the arrest of two people.

Randall Scott Miller, 46, of Bardstown, was charged with possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

COURTNEY BROOKE CISSELL

Courtney Brooke Cissell, 29, of Bardstown, was arrested for failure to appear.

Miller and Cissell were lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-