YouTube removes Gazette GOP forum video for ‘Community Guideline’ violation

Comments by Lee Watts, a Republican candidate for Congress, at a local GOP forum resulted in the Gazette being dinged with a violation of YouTube’s “Community Guidelines” because he stated that President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 Presidential election.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 19, 2022 — The Nelson County Gazette’s video of the last week’s Republican candidate forum at Bardstown High School was taken down by the video service early Thursday morning.

The removal came as a result of YouTube’s determination that the video violated its Community Guidelines in regard to “misinformation” related to the outcome of the 2020 election.

Acccording to YouTube, ” Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube.”

In the Gazette’s review of the video it was determined that comments by Lee Watts, a Republican candidate in the race for the 2nd District Congressional seat, violated YouTube’s guidelines when he stated that President Joe Biden was not the real winner of the 2020 Presidential election.

To eliminate the problem, the Gazette has edited Watts’ comments from the video and reposted it. You can view the updated video below:

-30-