Obituary: Barbara Metcalfe, 82, Bardstown

Barbara Metcalfe, 82, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Bardstown. She was a school teacher at Bethlehem High School, a devoted mother and grandmother, and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

BARABRA METCALFE

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ernest Metcalfe; her parents, Melvin and Mary Elizabeth Downs; and two sisters, Geraldine Allender and Kathy Mattingly.

She is survived by five daughters, Paulette Metcalf and Kim (Jeff) Durall, both of Bardstown, Gayle Grave of Springfield, Crystal (Chuck) Padgett of Lebanon and Melanie (Mike) Thompson of Loretto; one son, Dana (Candy) Metcalf of Elizabethtown; 13 siblings, Lanny Downs, David Downs, Nora Ballard, Jane Newton, Sharon Downs, Helen Tucker, Theresa Downs, Melvin Downs Jr., Becky Dewitt, Ronnie Keeling, Christine Mattingly, Denise Downs, and Jeanie Downs; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, and 8-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Nelson County and/or Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-