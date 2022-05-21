Obituary: Joseph Howard Hutchins, 81, Loretto

Joseph Howard Hutchins, 81, of Loretto, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 17, 1941, in Holy Cross. He was farmer and a retired employee of G.E. Appliance Park with 30 years of service. He was a former employee of the Marion County Detention Center and The Lebanon Enterprise.

JOSEPPH HOWARD HUTCHINS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Liguori Sims Hutchins; eight sisters, Lorene Miles, Maurita Ballard, Mary Grace Mattingly, Mary Ann Gardner, Sybil Blair, Mary Catherine Willett, Linda “Moe” Mills and Barbara Ann Southerland; and six brothers, Leon Hutchins, Gerald Hutchins, Teenie Hutchins, Harold Hutchins, Marvin Hutchins and Herb Hutchins.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sarah Mattingly Hutchins; two daughters, Beth Clark (Pat) of Lebanon and Shannon Parish (Steven) of Raywick; three sons, Gerald Hutchins and Michael Hutchins (Pam), both of Loretto, and Bruce Hutchins (Frieda) of Bardstown; one sister, Christine Lanham (Robert) of Loretto; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service. The prayer service and the funeral service will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials donations may go to Hospice Health Green River, 399 Campbellsville Byp Ste 5295, Campbellsville, KY 42718.

Pallbearers are Gerald Hutchins, Bruce Hutchins, Michael Hutchins, Dillon Clark, Jared Parish and Tanner Hutchins; Honorary Pallbearers are Amelia Hutchins, Lilly Hutchins, Ethan Hutchins, Joshua Hutchins, Carrie Brangers, Isaac Hutchins, Conner Ducote-Clark, Colten Clark, Justin Parish and Michaela Hutchins.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-