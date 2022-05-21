Obituary: Allen Gerald Hood, 69, Bardstown

Allen Gerald Hood, 69, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 26, 1953, in Shelbyville to William Jewell “Deanny” and Dottie Lewis Hood. He was retired from Barton 1792 Distillery and was a former employee of Bardstown Bowling Lanes. He liked to fish, farm, was an U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and an avid UK fan.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, “Rocky” Dale Hood; and one nephew, Ryan Hood.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie VanDusen Hood; six daughters, Lesley (William) O’Bryan, Brittany Hood and Bethany Hood, all of Louisville, Alisha Hood of Elizabethtown, and Stephanie Wright and Crystal Grigsby, both of Bardstown; two sons, Brian Johnson and Joshua Ramsey, both of Bardstown; his mother, Dottie Lewis Hood (Sam Young) of Bardstown; five sisters, Beverly (Tom) Amos of Elizabethtown, Brenda (Jeff) Thompson and Bonnie Willett, both of Bardstown, Julia (Dave) Lewis of Springfield, and Pat (Dan) Adams of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Eddie (Debbie) Hood of Bardstown; and several grandchildren.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Burkead officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the funeral home.

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

