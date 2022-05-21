Nelson County Jail Logs –May 19-21, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Robin Christine Allen, 50, Springfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:54 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Betty Kay Walker, 65, Barsdtown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Malik Reed Stone, 21, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton endangerment, second-degree; unlawful imprisonment, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Patrick Riggs II, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear; criminal trespass, first-degree; terroristic threatening, second-degree. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Milton Williams, 55, Louisville, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Bernard Bryant, 52, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Booked at 3:08 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, May 20, 2022

Timothy James Hicks, 42, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 9:51 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Kendall Alan Taul, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 1:34 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-