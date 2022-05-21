Obituary: Robert Edward Ballard, 63, Loretto

Robert Edward Ballard, 63, of Loretto, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington. He was born April 24, 1959, in Marion County. He worked as a handyman. He was a Catholic by faith.

ROBERT EDWARD BALLARD

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Shannon Renee Pinkston; and his parents, Jerome and Monica Mattingly Ballard.

Survivors include one son, Jason Ballard (Tiffany) of Boston; one son-in-law, Jamie Pinkston of Bardstown; three sisters, Debbie Corbett (Bill) and Denise Miles, both of Loretto and Cindy Osborne of Lebanon; one brother, Jerry Ballard (Bev) of Holy Cross; and six grandchildren, Gavin Pinkston, Trenton Pinkston, Molly Ballard, Emma Ballard, Michael Fulkerson and Kolbie Fulkerson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-