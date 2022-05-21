Obituary: Linda Keeling, 67, Spencer County

Linda Keeling, 67, of Spencer County, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

LINDA KEELING

She was born June 29, 1954, to the late Willard and Myrl Chapman Simmons. While she enjoyed devoting spare time to her interests in painting, sewing, cooking, and listening to Christian Gospel music, her greatest joy was spending her time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 30, Navy Keeling; twin grandchildren, Ben Davis and Abby Davis; two brothers, Willard Simmons II and James Simmons; and three brothers-in-law.

Survivors include two daughters, Clarissa Lambdin (Donnie) of Fisherville and Melissa Coy (Guy); two sons, John Horn of Bardstown and Butch Keeling (Angie) of Chaplin; three sisters, Judy Ramsey and Sue Smith, both of Louisville, and Debbie Dishon (Ron) of Owenton; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville with the Rev. David Webb officiating. Burial was in the Little Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Spencer County.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, Kentucky 40588.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-