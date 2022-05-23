Nelson County Jail Logs — May 21-22, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Stephen Lamont Railley, 46, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Stephanie Ellen Yuftczak, 43, Louisville, driving on a DUI suspended liceense. No bond dlisted. Booked at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Allen Wiggington, 44, Bloomfield, criminal mischief, first-degree; burglary, third-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Aaron Michael Jarvis, 45, Shepherdsville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Perez, Francisco, 47, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:28 Sunday, May 22, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-