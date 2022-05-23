Obituary: Jerry D. Riley, 76, Bardstown

Jerry D. Riley, 76, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born June 18, 1945, in Nelson County. He was a retired self-employed dairy farmer and former employee of Tower Automotive. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of American Legion Post 121, and St. Thomas Catholic Church.

JERRY D. RILEY

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Riley; his parents, Joseph and Ruby Riley; two brothers, Charles Riley and Joseph Eddie Riley; and one brother-in-law Clifton Chesser.

He is survived by one daughteer, Tammy McCubbin; two sons, Steve Riley and Wayne Riley; four sisters, Patsy Chesser and Lena (Roger) Renteria, both of Sycamore, Ill., Brenda Haptonstall of Shepherdsville and Debbie (Larry) Colvin of Springfield, Ill.; two brothers, David (Martha) Riley of Chaplin and Mike (Angie) Riley of Sycamore, Ill.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in St. Michael Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, and 8-9:15 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to American Legion Post 121.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-