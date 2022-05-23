Obituary: Lisa Marie Miller, 61, Bardstown

Lisa Marie Miller, 61, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was a longtime employee of Walmart and a Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rose Bartley.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kelly Miller; one son, John Paul Wagner; six sisters, Susan Bautista, Paula Bray, Lorna Zeugner, Karen Bivens, Julie Vaira, and Jennifer Burba; and one brother, Scott Bartley.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and after 8 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

