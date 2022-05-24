Obituary: Regina Lynn DeRossett, 73, Boston

Regina Lynn DeRossett, 73, of Boston, died Saturday, May 21, 2022.

She was born to Gus and Frances Brown in Mount Washington on March 10, 1949. The third of six children, she was known for her hard working, nurturing, and creative nature. She had a natural talent for art and the ability to teach herself how to do anything she wanted. She loved working with her hands, spending the majority of her spring and summer days in her garden and flowerbeds, and keeping warm in the winter creating quilts and sewing for her loved ones. She was an accomplished baker, cake decorator, quilter, crafter, and gardener. However, of all the titles she had over the years, her favorites were those of Mom and Nana. She loved spending time with family and adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Leon Berry; her father, Gus Johnson Brown, Jr.; and her mother, Lula Frances Summitt; one sister, Sherrie Brown; and one brother, Ira Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Carl DeRossett; three daughters, Cindy (Neil) Boone, Kathy (Raymond) McCubbins, and Laci DeRossett; three sisters, Shirley Bradley, Vickie Holley, and Eva Brown; eight grandchildren, Ashley Ulrich, Brandon Richard, Megan Ferriell, Morgan Bryan, Christopher McCubbins, Cody McCubbins, Delaney McCubbins, and Hayden McCubbins; and three great grandchildren, Mason Dobson, Madelyn Dobson, and Isabella Dobson.

The memorial service is noon Friday, May 27, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

A meal will be served at the Boston Community Center following the service.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

-30-