Obituary: Thomas Richard ‘Ricky’ Morris, 67, New Haven

Thomas Richard “Ricky” Morris, 67, of New Haven, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home in New Haven. He was born July 5, 1954, in Bardstown to the late Thomas Louis and Alice Louise Bryan Morris. He retired from Barton Brands as a factory worker. He was a loving father and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Buster and Margaret Bryan; and his paternal grandparents, Willie and Anna Rose Morris.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Gail Morris (Michael Whitehead) of Louisville; one sister, Linda (Greg) Hillard of Bardstown; two brothers, Ronnie “Moose” Morris of New Hope and Pat (Agnes) Morris of Balltown; three special friends, Emmie Owens, Pam Owens, and Jacob Owens; and several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven with prayer service at 7 p.m.

There will be a graveside service at a later at St. Vincent DePaul Church Cemetery in New Hope.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven, 167 N. Main St., New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

