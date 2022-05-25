City unveils major expansion plans for Mayor’s Park at N. Third & W. Broadway

Artist’s rendering of the park’s main lawn. Click to enlarge.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton and members of a steering committee unveiled plans for a much expanded Mayor’s Park as part of a hearing regarding a Land and Water Conservation Grant that will help pay to expand the park at the corner of North Third St. and West Broadway.

Overhead view of the expanded Mayor’s Park. Click to enlarge.

The City purchased the balance of the lot adjacent to the Mayor’s Park at the corner of North Third St. and West Broadway for $375,000 in March 2020, Mayor Dick Heaton explained at the public heearing last Thursday.

A focus group was formed and has been meeting for months to consider ways to develop the property. Rick Hill donated his time consulting on the project.

The Mayor’s Park was built by Mayor Dixie Hibbs between 2003 and 2006. The area of the park combined with the corner lot offers approximately six-tenths of an acre for redevelopment.

The plans for the park are still under development, but planners are ambitious with the amenities they wish to have at the new park.

That wish list includes a fountain, built-in seating, an elevated stage, restrooms, and a building for concessions and food.

The perimeter of the park will be fenced; the park will feature stone columns and free standing walls with brick paver walking paths.

The venue is expected to include a stage area that could be used for small performances, or rented for weddings, Councilman Joe Buckman said.

The middle of the park will feature a large open lawn.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost up to $600,000, Heaton explained, though there no city dollars are expected in that total. The mayor said he already has commitments of donations of $200,000 for the project, and he expects additional donations to come, following a P-3 public-private partnership model.

Construction won’t begin until the city has commitments for the full $600,000 in the form of cash, materials or in-kind services.

The city will be applying for matching grants to help cover the costs of phase 2 of the project. The grant money is federal funds that are administered by the state through its area development districts.

Heaton said phase 2 could cost as much as $400,000, depending on the final design.

Heaton said he like to see the park work completed by next year, but stressed no work will begin until they have commitments to fund the first phase.

-30-